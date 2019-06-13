Nana Patekar and Tanushree Dutta
Nana Patekar and Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar case: Police files closure report, no evidence found against actor

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 15:44 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Mumbai police has filed a B Summary report, giving a clean chit to Nana Patekar, in connection with actor Tanushree Dutta sexual harassment case.
A 'B Summary' report is filed when the police is unable to find evidence in support of the complaint filed and hence decides to discontinue the investigation.
In September last year, Dutta had alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of 'Horn Ok Please' in 2008 while shooting for a special dance number for the movie, and went on to file an FIR against the 'Welcome' star. However, Patekar refuted all allegations.
Earlier in May, amid buzz that Nana had been given a clean chit by the police as no eyewitness had confirmed the incident that was reported under #MeToo, Tanushree claimed it was a false rumour.
The actor issued a statement clarifying that the investigation is still going on while accusing Patekar's public relation team of spreading lies.
Later Tanushree's lawyer Nitin Satpute also confirmed that it was a false rumour and alleged that Patekar was 'intimidating and threatening' witnesses. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 16:08 IST

Shah Rukh Khan will be the chief guest of Melbourne Indian Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan has been invited by the government of Victoria as the chief guest for 10th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The tenth edition of the festival will be held in Cultural City from August 8 to August 17.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 15:32 IST

Power-packed teaser of 'Saaho' out now

New Delhi (India), June 13 (ANI): Makers of the highly anticipated thriller 'Saaho' starring Shraddha Kapoor and South Indian superstar Prabhas just dropped the teaser of the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 15:20 IST

Social media aflutter after 'Dobby' like elf creature captured...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): An online video showing an elf-like creature that many are saying resembles 'Dobby' from the Harry Potter film and caused a flutter on social media and left viewers wondering about the identity of the creature!

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 15:01 IST

Tom Holland's 'fiery' photo shoot

Washington DC [USA], June 13 (ANI): American actor Tom Holland recently had a close brush with fire during a photoshoot.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 14:04 IST

After Priyanka Chopra, Dhanush enters international market with 'Fakir'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 (ANI): Turns out, actor Priyanka Chopra isn't the only one who is making a name for herself in the international arena! Dhanush too has taken his craft overseas.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:26 IST

Randeep Hooda volunteers for drought relief programme in Maharashtra

New Delhi (India), June 13 (ANI): Randeep Hooda who has always managed to stay away from the limelight and travel extra miles to help the needy, recently joined a team of volunteers to help people who are struggling with drought in a village near Nashik in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:26 IST

Sophie Turner kicks off her European bachelorette party in style

Washington DC [USA], June 13 (ANI): Sophie Turner is having a great time celebrating her bachelorette party with her femme brigade in Europe.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:46 IST

Kit Harington 'lost his way' before rehab, 'GoT' costume designer claims

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): According to the 'Game Of Thrones' costume designer, Kit Harington had "Lost his way" before he checked into a treatment facility.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 12:33 IST

Salman-Katrina hold special screening of 'Bharat' for families...

Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 13 (ANI): Basking in the success of their latest action-drama 'Bharat', actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif hosted a special screening of the film for families separated during the Partition in 1947.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 10:27 IST

Bradley Cooper 'Looked Good' during night out with pals...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13(ANI): Pals before Gals! About less than a week after he broke up with his longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper stepped out with friends for a chill night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 09:32 IST

Mac Miller's first posthumous track 'Time' released

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Almost 9 months after Mac Miller's sudden death, his first posthumous track has been released.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 22:39 IST

Jude Law to star in HBO series 'The Third Way'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): 'Captain Marvel' actor, Jude Law is all set to star in HBO and Sky's fantasy series 'The Third Way.'

Read More
iocl