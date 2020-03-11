Tara roped in as lead female actor opposite Aditya in 'Ek Villain 2'

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): The makers of 2014 action-drama -- EK Villain -- who announced the sequel of the film titled 'Ek Villain 2' have roped in Tara Sutaria as the lead female actor opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday took to Twitter to inform: "IT'S OFFICIAL... #JohnAbraham, #AdityaRoyKapoor, #DishaPatani and #TaraSutaria in #EkVillain sequel, titled #EkVillain2... Directed by Mohit Suri... Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar... 8 Jan 2021 release."

This is for the first time that Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur have been paired together. Earlier, she was last seen in 'Student of The Year 2'. The 'Ek Villain 2' will go on floors by mid-2020.



Based on the American psychological thriller film of David Fincher's 'Gone Girl', the film features Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. (ANI)

