Tara Sutaria aces boho look in latest pictures, Arjun Kapoor comment steals limelight

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5 (ANI): Bollywood diva Tara Sutaria exuded boho vibes in her latest pictures. Apart from Tara's look, what grabbed attention was Arjun Kapoor's hilarious comment on her post.

On Sunday, taking to her Instagram handle, the actor treated fans to a series of stunning pictures.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Me trying to be cool (lasted about 5 seconds )"



In the first picture, Tara struck an incredible pose, by holding one hand with the other and looking straight into the camera. Tara sported a classy handmade printed, colourful deep neck bralette top with a matching shrug, pairing it with a pair of ribbed denim shorts.

In the second image, the actor stood like a queen with one hand running through her hair, her expressions being totally on-point. She accessorized her look with statement jewellery.



In the third picture, Tara turned away from the camera and flaunted her toned legs. Her make-up on fleek. The'Tadap' actor kept her brown hair loose, which accentuated her look further.



She opted for combat shoes to complement her outfit.

As soon as the pictures were posted, the actor's fans and industry friends flooded the comment section.

Tara's 'Ek Villain Returns' co-actor Arjun dropped a quirky comment. He wrote, "U became cool only after I entered this shoot mate."



Fans and followers garnered the post with heart and fire emojis.

Talking about Tara's film career, the 26-year-old made her debut in Karan Johar's 2019 drama film, 'Student Of The Year 2' opposite actors Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, bagging the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut. Apart from acting, Tara is well-known for her singing skills as well. She has showcased her singing capabilities on many platforms as well.

Initially, the actor began as a singing contestant in Disney India's Big Bada Boom reality show from where she transitioned into her acting profession and entered the world of television. She starred in various Disney sitcoms like 'The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir' in 2012 and 'Oye Jassi' in 2013.

Tara is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film 'Ek Villain Returns'. Directed by Mohit Suri, the action thriller film also starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

Apart from that, she will be next seen in another edge-of-the-seat thriller film 'Apurva', which will be directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani and Bikram Duggal. (ANI)