Tara Sutaria drops a cute picture with her best friend

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria, on Sunday, poured in friendship day wishes with a special picture which features her cute little friend.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Marjaavaan' actor shared a couple of posts, which she captioned, "Happy Friendship Day to the ones who give us unconditional love and show us what real trust and love means!."

In the first picture, the 'Tadap' actor could be seen sitting on a couch with her cute pet dog in her hand.



In another picture, she could be seen pouring a funny face at the camera lens with her dog in her hand.





Soon after the 'Student of Story 2' dropped the post, fans swamped the comment section with heart emoticons and cute messages for the actor.

"Wow nice looking," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "So cute little girl happy friendship day"

Tara is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film 'Ek Villain Returns'. Directed by Mohit Suri, the action thriller film also starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

Apart from that, she will be next seen in another edge-of-the-seat thriller film 'Apurva', which will be directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani and Bikram Duggal. (ANI)

