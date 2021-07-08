Tara Sutaria kickstarts next schedule of 'Ek Villain Returns', shares BTS picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria revealed that the shooting of the next schedule of 'Ek Villain Returns' has begun. The star shared a BTS picture from the sets of the movie to make the announcement.

In the BTS picture, the director of the film, Mohit Suri can be seen with a mask on. In front of him is a clapperboard that has 'Ek Villain Returns' written on it.

"Villain Mode On! #EkVillainReturns shoot resumes," Tara captioned the post.



Arjun Kapoor, who also features in the movie, reacted to Tara's post. He wrote, "Aye villain," in the comment section.

The upcoming movie also stars John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

The film went on floors on March 1 in Mumbai, and the first schedule was shot between Disha and John. The second schedule of the movie was shot between Tara and Arjun in Goa.



Interestingly, 'Ek Villain' was also shot in Goa, just like some of Mohit's other films including 'Malang', 'Aashiqui 2', among others.

The film will mark the reunion of Arjun and Mohit, after the duo's 2017 drama 'Half Girlfriend'. Also, Disha will also collaborate with her 'Malang' director for the second time. Tara reportedly will get to sing a song in the film, besides essaying a role.

'Ek Villain Returns' is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms.

'Ek Villain Returns' is the sequel of the 2014 Bollywood film 'Ek Villain' which featured Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.

Released in 2014, 'Ek Villain' revolved around the story of a hardened criminal whose terminally ill wife was murdered by a serial killer. Starring Sidharth, Shraddha, and Riteish in lead roles, the movie was a box office hit.

Mohit, who is helming the upcoming film, is widely known for films like 'Half Girlfriend', 'Aashiqui 2', 'Murder 2', 'Zeher' and 'Kalyug', among others.

Apart from the 'Ek Villain' sequel, Tara will be next seen in 'Tadap' with Sunil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty who will be debuting in Bollywood through the movie. (ANI)

