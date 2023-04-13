Tara Sutaria raises the temperature in bikini, pics inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Actor Tara Sutaria has treated her fans with a glimpse of her vacation to the Maldives. She raised the glam quotient with her hot look in a neon green bikini.

Tara took to Instagram and dropped a picture where she can be seen resting by the seaside.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq7_QBVJPHW/

She posted some snaps of her meal and a beautiful picture of the sea.









Tara made her film debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' in the year 2019 alongside Ananya Panday. She was last seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' which also starred Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham.

Tara will be seen in her upcoming film, 'Apurva'

'Apurva' is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will see Tara in a never seen avatar, based on a story that will keep audiences hooked right to the very end. Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

Earlier in July, Tara announced the film on her Instagram with a special post that she captioned, "Fearless has a new face, and her name is #APURVA! I am so honoured and thrilled to play such a strong, powerful young woman. Apurva is a game of survival with impossible odds. A nerve-wracking tale that keeps you hooked till the end."

Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav and Dhairya Karwah are also a part of the film. (ANI)

