Tara Sutaria seek blessings from Lord Ganesha in recent picture `

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria shared a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. She dropped a picture seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the 'Tadap' actor treated fans with a new look.



Sharing the picture, she wrote, "GANPATI BAPPA MORYA!!" with pink heart emojis.

In the picture, Tara looked ethereal in white ethnic wear. She kept her hair in a tight bun with a matching accessorize on it.

The 26-year-old actor opted for stamen earrings.

According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Although the festival is celebrated across India, it is extremely prominent in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat.



Talking about Tara's film career, the 26-year-old made her debut in Karan Johar's 2019 drama film, 'Student Of The Year 2' opposite actors Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday, bagging the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut. Apart from acting, Tara is well-known for her singing skills as well. She has showcased her singing capabilities on many platforms as well.



Initially, the actor began as a singing contestant in Disney India's Big Bada Boom reality show from where she transitioned into her acting profession and entered the world of television. She starred in various Disney sitcoms like 'The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir' in 2012 and 'Oye Jassi' in 2013.



Tara is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film 'Ek Villain Returns'. Directed by Mohit Suri, the action thriller film also starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani in the lead roles.



Apart from that, she will be next seen in another edge-of-the-seat thriller film 'Apurva', which will be directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Murad Khetani and Bikram Duggal. (ANI)

