Tara Sutaria shares glimpse of her mid week cravings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Tara Sutaria shared a glimpse of her mid-week cravings with fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram. Tara flaunted her cooking skills again and dropped a series of pictures of yummy dishes-pasta, Parmesan lamb chops and Cacio e Pepe.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Mid week cravings at mi Casa! Here's what we cooked - Bucatini in spicy Calabrian and vodka sauce with burrata, Parmesan lamb chops, (god bless Nigella )

Cacio e Pepe, sundried tomato and creamy avocado chicken salad, lasagne and the best jam pie's ever!"

Tara made her film debut with Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year 2' in the year 2019 alongside Ananya Panday. She was last seen in 'Ek Villain Returns' which also starred Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and John Abraham.

She was recently seen in 'Apurva'.

'Apurva' is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will see Tara Sutaria in a never seen avatar, based on a story that will keep audiences hooked right to the very end.

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Star Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

Earlier in July, Tara announced the film on her Instagram with a special post that she captioned, "Fearless has a new face, and her name is #APURVA! I am so honoured and thrilled to play such a strong, powerful young woman. Apurva is a game of survival with impossible odds. A nerve-wracking tale that keeps you hooked till the end."

Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav and Dhairya Karwah are also a part of the film. (ANI)