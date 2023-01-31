Tarsem Singh set to shoot his first film in India

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The much acclaimed and celebrated director, Tarsem Singh is all set to shoot his first film 'Dear Jassi' in India.

This is the first feature film that Tarsem will shoot in India.

Based on a true story, the movie has been shot by the celebrated Hollywood cinematographer Brendan Galvin. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Wakaoo Films- Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Creative Strokes Group (Sanjay Grover) and Tarsem Singh. It has been scripted by 'Oh My God 2' writer and director Amit Rai.

The subject of 'Dear Jassi' has always been close to Tarsem. He shared, "It's my passion project. And I believe this is the right time for the world to see it. Such a strong story needs to be told."

The film's crew consists of an eclectic mix of top Indian and international names with the post-production happening in Montreal, Canada.

Some of his most notable movies in Hollywood include The Cell (Jennifer Lopez), The Fall (Lee Pace), Immortals (Henry Cavill, Frieda Pinto), Mirror Mirror (Julia Roberts) and Self/Less (Ryan Reynolds, Ben Kingsley).

Other than feature films, Tarsem is globally renowned for his award-winning ad films and music videos featuring the world's topmost brands and artists like Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Deep Forest, R.E.M and Enrique Iglesias amongst others.



Tarsem believes it was the correct synergy that made the film possible. "I had a great set of producers partnering with me on this film."

Bhushan Kumar who is immensely happy with the experience said, "This is our first foray into mainstream international cinema and we are thrilled with the experience."

Vipul D Shah of Wakaoo Films said, "Tarsem is a maestro and it was indeed magical to watch him weave his magic on set."

Ashwin Varde of Wakaoo Films added, "It's an extraordinary subject helmed by an extraordinary director; the world is going to be stunned."

Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films said, "Tarsem is a class apart. His passion and dedication to the craft is unparalleled; his vision is spectacular."

Sanjay Grover (former Executive & Producer, MGM Studios, LA) of Creative Strokes Group continued , "Having made films at MGM Studios; producing my first film with a director like Tarsem whom I love and to partner with visionary producers like T-Series and Wakaoo Films is truly very exciting."

'Dear Jassi' was shot across Punjab over a span of 50 days and the last schedule of 2 weeks will be shot in Canada very soon.

The film will see a huge worldwide release in mid-2023. (ANI)

