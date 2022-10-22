Tax-exemption for Appu's 'Gandhadha Gudi' movie, says CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 22 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced a tax-exemption for Puneet Raj Kumar-starred Kannada movie, 'Gandhadha Gudi' which is based on the protection and conservation of flora and fauna.

Talking to reporters before Puneetha Parva, the pre-release event of 'Gandhadha Gudi' here on Friday, the CM said that he is very happy to participate in this function as it gives an impression that 'Appu' is still with us. "People across the State, from Kollegal to Bidar, in every village, still have a photo of Puneet Raj Kumar in their villages to show their love and affection for him. It is hard to believe that he was not with them. The amount of love and affection that Puneet had won from the people is remarkable and that is possible because of the blessings of God," he added.

Bommai said Puneet Raj Kumar had been popular as a child artist and acted in several movies. But his works in the Kannada film field subsequently made him remain in the hearts of millions of people. "For all of us, Appu is alive".



The CM said 'Karnataka Ratna', the highest civilian award of the Government of Karnataka, will be presented posthumously to Puneet Raj Kumar in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on November 1. He must always be the source of inspiration for youths always and for this purpose, this award will be given to him posthumously. The presentation award will take place on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha on November 1 at 5 pm. After November 1 function, three more functions will be held in different parts of Bengaluru in a ten-days program.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away last year on October 29, following a cardiac arrest at the age of 46. Colloquially known as Appu, he was an actor, playback singer, television presenter and producer.

He was popularly known as 'Powerstar' for his strong performance in a number of commercially-successful Kannada films. He was not just a star of films such as Appu but also a celebrity television host and the occasional singer too. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Puneeth Rajkumar was posthumously conferred with an honorary doctorate by the University of Mysore earlier this year. Puneeth's wife Ashwini received the doctorate on her late husband's behalf. (ANI)

