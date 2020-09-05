Teachers' Day: Manushi Chhillar expresses gratitude to her school dance teacher imbibing discipline in her life

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Teachers' Day, former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Saturday, remembered her junior school dance teacher and expressed gratitude to her for imbibing self-discipline early on in her life.

The former Miss India who is a trained Kuchipudi dancer had the knack for dancing on the stage from the time when she was a seven-year-old.

"One of my most special teachers from school was Ms Bose. She used to teach us Indian dance and music in junior school. I moved to Delhi when I was seven in 2nd class and it was, she who ingrained the love for the stage in me. From a very young age she would take me in her programs," the 23-year-old actor said.

"She was amongst the strictest teachers that I had but I loved her dearly because through her strictness I learnt about performance discipline and I understood that when you enjoy performing and like the stage there is a lot of practice, self-discipline that goes into it," she added.

Chhillar further went on to remember the special bond that she has had with Ms Bose and said she would always touch her feet as a mark of respect for the teacher.

"As I grew older and left for senior school, I remember I used to meet her once a year during our annual day and she would come with her squad of girls from the junior school to senior school," she said.

"I would always touch her feet (and till date whenever I get a chance to meet her I do so) but she would not let me finish my namaskar and would hug me. I share a very special bond with Ms Bose and she is one of my most special teachers," she added.

The Former Miss World then took on an emotional trip as she recalled the day when she was passing out of her school.

"I remember that when we were passing out in 12th, we had our candle light ceremony and everyone was quite emotional. I hugged her and I think both of us ended up crying and both of us knew we would miss working with each other," she said.

"I met her again after I won Miss India and I really still miss her. She was one teacher who has been the most strict one in my life but at the same time she has also been the most endearing and showered me with a lot of love and taken care of me like her own child," she added.

Teachers' Day is celebrated across the country in the memory of former President Dr S Radhakrishnan, a philosopher-author and India's second President who was born on September 5, 1888. His contributions to the field of education are exemplary.

In 1962, the tradition to celebrate Teachers' Day began to honour Radhakrishnan and all teachers. (ANI)

