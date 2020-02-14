Team 'Gully Boy' celebrates movie's first anniversary

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): As Zoya Akhtar's cinematic marvel 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh clocked one year on Friday, the director and the star cast shared heartfelt posts on social media reminiscing the flick.
Zoya Akhtar shared memories of the film in an Instagram post that read, "HappyBirthday #1yearintheworld #foreverinmyheart #gullyboy #thankyou #bestcastandcrew #ilovemyjob"
The picture shared by Zoya shows Ranveer Singh and Sidhhanth Chaturvedi along with others posing for the camera on the sets of the film.
Producer of 'Gully Boy' Farhan Akhtar also shared a throwback picture to celebrate the occasion, and wrote 'Jab Mein Guzra Teri Gully se'. The picture shared by Farhan features him, Zoya and Ranveer sharing a laugh on the sets.
Alia Bhatt celebrated the occasion by sharing some behind-the-scene-pictures on Instagram and wrote: "One year ago (along with a heart emoji)." The pictures featured Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and herself along with Zoya from the shoot of the flick.
Ranveer Singh celebrated the completion of a year by sharing his picture from 'Gully Boy' in which he is seen standing in a recording studio.
Siddhanth Chaturvedi also shared a heartfelt post, and wrote, "Ek saal mein Sirf meri hi Nahi, bohton ki Zindagi Badal di. #GameChangers. @ranveersingh @zoieakhtar [?]#OneYearOfGullyboy @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar."
'Gully Boy' was produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner in association with Tiger Baby. The movie, focussing on the underground rap movement in India, also featured Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Raaz, and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.
The film was India's official entry to the 92nd edition of Oscars. (ANI)
Feb 14, 2020
