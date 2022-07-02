Team 'Ishq Vishq Rebound' wraps up Dehradun schedule

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The team of 'Ishq Vishq Rebound' has completed the film's first schedule in Dehradun.

Sharing the update, the film's lead actor, Jibraan Khan took to Instagram and shared a picture with his co-stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, and Naila Grewal from th sets.

"There are friends, there is family and then there are friends that become family. It's a wrap," he captioned the post.



The film went on floors over a month ago this year in Dehradun.

Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari has helmed the project, while it is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited.

As per the makers, the film has been rebooted to fit the contemporary timeline and offers a modern and relatable take on the relationships in the millennials and Gen-Z generation. The film is a sequel to the 2003 cult coming-of-age film Ishq Vishq, which starred Shahid Kapoor in his debut along with Amrita Rao, Vishal Malhotra and Shenaz Treasurywala.

For the unversed, Jibraan has played the role of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's son in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. Pashmina is Hrithik Roshan's cousin. (ANI)

