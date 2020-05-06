Team 'Malang' reunites over group video call

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Months after the release of their romantic-action flick, cast of the film 'Malang' including actors Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu met each other for a virtual reunion on a group video call.

The screenshot of the four actors interacting with each other over the video chat session was shared by the lead actor Disha Patani on Instagram.

"Positive vibes only, quarantine reunion with my favourite boys," Disha wrote in the caption of the post.

With the lockdown imposed in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus celebrities these days are catching up through such group video call sessions.

The revenge drama was released across India on Feb 7 and did good business over the box office. (ANI)

