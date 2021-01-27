Team 'Ram Lakhan' reunites to celebrate 32 years of the movie

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): As the film 'Ram Lakhan' clocked 32 years on Wednesday, the cast of the film including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and others reunited to celebrate.

A picture from the celebrations was shared by the the 'Dil To Paagal Hai' actor on Instagram along with a black and white picture of the cast from the sets of the film.

The recent picture from the celebrations also featured the director of the film Subhash Ghai, actors Jackie Shroff, Satish Kaushik and Gulshan Grover each of whom had pivotal roles in the film.



Madhuri Dixit added a short note about the film and thanked all the fans for "watching, enjoying & loving" the hard work of the team.

"Celebrating #32YearsOfRamLakhan & the wonderful memories we made while working on the film. Thank you for watching, enjoying & loving the hard work of the entire team," she wrote in the caption.

The Subhash Ghai directorial that featured Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit in the lead role was released back in 1989.

'Ram Lakhan' emerged as one of the most successful films of Anil Kapoor's career and his hook step from 'My Name Is Lakhan' song still exceptionally popular. (ANI)

