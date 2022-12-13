Team 'Sam Bahadur' wishes director Meghna Gulzar on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 13 (ANI): Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra on Tuesday, took to their social media accounts and extended warm birthday wishes to director Meghna Gulzar.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a picture with Meghna which he captioned, " Happiest birthday to you @meghnagulzar!!! So happy to have you in my life. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar apko."



Actor Sanya Malhotra shared a picture which she captioned, " Happiest Birthday @meghnagulzar."



Fatima Sana Shaikh shared a picture of the director which she captioned, " Happy birthday cutie!!!"





Recently, the makers of Vicky's upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur' unveiled a teaser of the film and announced the official release date.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.

In the teaser, Vicky can be seen wearing a uniform and walking past his troops as they make way for his exit.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), 'Sam Bahadur' is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw featuring Vicky in the titular role.

Talking about the film, Vicky earlier said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh are also part of the film's cast.

Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in the upcoming comedy 'Govinda Naam Mera' which is all set to stream exclusively on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16.

Sanya, on the other hand, will also be seen in the comedy film 'Kathal' which will premiere on the OTT platform Netflix.

Talking about Fatima, she will be next seen in director Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology film 'Metro...In Dino' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta and Anupam Kher. (ANI)

