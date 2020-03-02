Team 'Sooryavanshi' arrives at live trailer launch in style!

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): As Rohit Shetty is all set to drop the much-awaited four-minute-long trailer of his next cop universe flick 'Sooryavanshi', the cast of the flick arrived in style wearing the 'Aa Rahi hai Police' T-shirts at the event.

Team 'Sooryavanshi' launched the trailer of the flick live in Mumbai and as they reached the event location, they started loading social media with the pictures from the event.

Ditching the helicopter, the lead star of the flick, Akshay Kumar arrived on his Honda CBR bike wearing a black coloured jacket and posted the picture on Instagram.



Like other cast members of the flick including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty, Akshay later changed to the cheeky 'Aa Rahi hai Police' T-shirt.

"Veer Sooryavanshi ditched the helicopter for a bike to beat the Mumbai traffic for the #SooryavanshiTrailer launch today," he captioned the picture.

Kumar will be seen in the flick opposite Katrina Kaif who was seen slaying in an orange bodycon dress.



The cop thriller's star cast also includes Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher among others.

The cop action flick 'Sooryavanshi' will hit the big theatres in the evening of March 24.

This comes against the backdrop of the Maharashtra government's decision to keep multiplexes, restaurants, and malls open 24X7. (ANI)

