Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Instagram)

'Team that plays together, slays together': Vicky Kaushal enjoys playing cricket on his day off

ANI | Updated: Jan 23, 2022 21:31 IST


New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal spent yet another day playing cricket with his team on his day-off from shoot set.
The actor who was shooting for his upcoming Laxman Utekar's directorial untitled film in Indore, took to his IG stories to share a glimpse of how he spent his day off from the shoot set.
The clip and picture shared by the 'URI' actor feature him batting on a cricket pitch with his film crew playing along.

"The team that plays together, slays together," he wrote alongside the clip.

Meanwhile, the video comes a few hours after actor Sharib Hashmi shared pictures featuring himself with Vicky, Sara Ali Khan and the whole team announcing the wrap up of the film's Indore schedule. (ANI)

