Teaser of Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe: Into the Shadows 2' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): The wait is over. On Friday, the makers of the second season of 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' unveiled its teaser.

The teaser begins with glimpses of the previous season, including the murders and a long shot of the Ramleela in Delhi. The text on the screen says four down, implying at the four killings in the previous season. Then it says 'six to go'.

Sharing the teaser's link, Abhishek took to Instagram and wote, "Four down. Six to go. The shadows are about to turn darker. #BreatheIntoTheShadows, new season, Nov 9."

The series is helmed by Mayank Sharma and written by Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande. In addition to Bachchan and Sadh reprising their roles, Saiyami Kher, Ivana Kaur, and Nithya Menen will also appear in the series.

Aspirants' star Naveen Kasturia is also a part of the second season, which will be out on Amazon Prime Video on November 9. (ANI)