Television actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging at his Mumbai-based residence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) (India), Dec 27 (ANI): Television actor Kushal Punjabi, who was last seen in television series, 'Ishq Mein Marjawan', was found hanging at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai on Thursday.

The actor, 42, was rushed to Bhabha Hospital and was declared brought dead by the doctors.

According to a senior police official, a suicide note was found from the actor's house and no other suspicious article was traced.

Police have registered an accidental death report and are further investigation in the matter.

Television actor Karanvir Bohra took to Twitter and shared an emotional post over the demise of his friend.

"Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @PunjabiKushal I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. You really inspired me with the way you saw life, but what was I to know. I will always remember u as a #dancingdaddy #fit & a #lifeenthusiast," read the tweet.

Besides television, Kushal was also seen in Bollywood films like Lakshya', 'Kaal' 'and 'Salaam-e-Ishq'. (ANI)

