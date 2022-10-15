'Teri ho gayi' song from 'Tara vs Bilal' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): After unveiling the trailer of 'Tara vs Bilal', the makers have now released 'Teri ho gayi' song from the film.

The soulful song is sung by master Saleem and Faridkot and the lyrics are penned by Manan Bhardwaj. It depicts the beautiful relationship between Tara ( Sonia Rathee) and Bilal ( Harshvardhan Rane) and their realisation of love for each other amidst the chaos of life.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjuWfJ2JpJV/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=



Speaking about the film Harshvardhan Rane said, "After my debut film, people on social media have been requesting film makers to cast me in a romantic film again, i am so grateful to Bhushan sir and John Sir for giving the audience a film full of sweet romance after a long long time".

Sonia expressed, "Tara is a character very close to my heart. It was a blast working with Harshvardhan and the entire team. We've had so many fun moments on the same and it felt like an adventure. I hope the audiences enjoy our film as much as we've enjoyed the making of it."

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and John Abraham and directed by Samar Iqbal, the film is set to release on 28th October 2022. (ANI)

