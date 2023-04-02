Thalapathy Vijay makes Instagram debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): After staying away from social media for a very long time, actor Thalapthy Vijay finally made his Instagram debut, on Sunday.

Taking to social media, the actor captioned his first post, "Hello Nanbas and Nanbis."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqh9BT6S59A/

In the picture, the 'Master' actor could be seen in a salt-and-pepper look, donning a black jacket over a white t-shirt.

Soon after he dropped his first post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Welcome thalapathy annaa," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Welcome to rule Instagram thalaivaa."

"This is Insane..He's A Record Creator..," a user commented.

The 'Beast' actor's profile has gathered 2.3 million followers in just 4 hours after he dropped his first post.



His Instagram bio reads, "Official Page handled by office of Actor Vijay."

Vijay also shared a picture in his stories in which he could be seen posing in winter outfits.



Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran welcomed Thalapathy Vijay on social media and wrote on his stories, "Welcome to the Insta world brother."



Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will be next seen in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's next film 'Leo: Bloody Sweet'.

The upcoming project marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.

Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan are also a part of the film. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

The announcement of Sanjay and Trisha's addition to the cast was made recently.

Taking to Twitter, the makers of the film, on Wednesday shared a poster which they captioned, "We feel esteemed to welcome @duttsanjay sir to Tamil Cinema and we are happy to announce that he is a part of #Thalapathy67."

Vijay is known for his amazing performances in Tamil films like 'Thuppakki', 'Mersal', 'Kaththi' and 'Master'. (ANI)

