'Thank you for being you': Preity Zinta expresses love for her mother

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): To mark the special occasion of Mother's Day, actor Preity Zinta expressed her love for her mother on Monday with a lovely picture.

The 45-year-old star extended wishes to her mother on Instagram and wrote: "Happy Mother's Day Ma [?][?] You are my world. Thank you for being you Muaah."



As the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor wrapped up the post with a big shoutout to all the 'mommies.'

In the shared picture, her mom is seen giving her a cheek kiss, while the actor is taking a selfie to capture the moment.

The nation celebrated the indomitable spirit of motherhood on Sunday, and many actors from the Bollywood industry took to social media to appreciate the unconditional love poured in by their mothers.

From director Karan Johar to producer Boney Kapoor to actors including Anupam Kher, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, and more celebrated the day in their own ways, extending some special words for their moms. (ANI)

