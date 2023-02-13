Thank you for inspiring me: Akshay Kumar pens note for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' co-star Tiger Shroff

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar on Monday, penned down a long note for his 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' co-star Tiger Shroff and the entire team.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay dropped a video of playing volleyball with Tiger and crew.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Dear Tiger, I'm not someone who writes letters. Infact I am someone who does not write at all. But today I felt like doing this to make a special point."



As Akshay completed 32 years today in the film industry as he made his debut with 'Saugandh', which was released in 1991.

He added, "It was 32 years ago when I started my career with an action film. In these decades, I thought I had done it all. But just 15 days into filming one of our most ambitious projects, #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan, I already feel tested. Both physically and mentally. Pain, injuries, broken bones, these are not new to me. But nothing has ever pushed me out of my comfort zone the way @aliabbaszafar , his team...and you have, in just two weeks. Bhai roz physiotherapy chal rahi hai. And I'm not complaining. Because the magic of life is always outside the comfort zone. New doors open when we push. Mountains move when we push. We come into this world with a push... Life happens when we push. I'm enjoying pushing my limits, especially when it is with someone who was born in the year that I started working in."

Akshay thanked Tiger for challenging and inspiring him.

He stated, "Tere saath yeh shoot karke badiya feel aa rahi hai, Tiger. We are doing amazing stunts, we talk fitness, we work out, and then we play volleyball till we crash. I feel rejuvenated, I feel young from inside and this surge of fitness is making me realise that 55 is the age just on my birth certificate. So, thank you @tigerjackieshroff for inspiring me, challenging me and making me feel joyful in my zone. You and the whole team of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan have all my love and blessings."

Tiger reacted to this post of Akshay by sharing it on his Insta story and wrote, "Sir the pleasure is all mine! And likewise i dont think the team and I have-ever had so much fun and been pushed to the limit on set and more off set on the volleyball court! Tough Keeping up with your unmatchable energy and so looking forward to the rest of the journey with you. And thanks for making night shoots easier."



Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The action thriller also stars south actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Akshay will also be seen in director Raj Mehta's next film 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi, which will hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.

Tiger, on the other hand, will be seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath Part 1', opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will mark the reunion of the on-screen pair after their debut film 'Heropanti'. (ANI)