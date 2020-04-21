'Thank you for making our childhood amazing': Vicky Kaushal remembers Gene Deitch

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday remembered Gene Deitch, director of iconic cartoon series 'Tom and Jerry,' and 'Popeye the Sailor', who passed away recently.

The 31-year-old actor documented his tributes for the Oscar-winning artist with an illustrated picture of the late icon on his Instagram story.



The 'Raazi' actor also wrote a note alongside the picture. "Thank you for making our childhood amazing," the note read.

In 1960, Deitch's movie 'Munro' had won the Academy Award for the best animated short film.

He also was nominated for the same award twice in 1964 for 'How to Avoid Friendship' and 'Here's Nudnik.'

Deitch, 95, died on Thursday. (ANI)

