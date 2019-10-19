Shah Rukh Khan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aamir Khan at an event in the capital (Image courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aamir Khan at an event in the capital (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Thank you PM Modi for discussion on change within: Shah Rukh Khan

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:43 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wonderful interaction and open discussion -- Change Within -- Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday thanked the host for shedding light on the role the people from the creative world can play in"spreading awareness of the msgs of The Mahatma."
"Thank u PM Modi for hosting us & having such an open discussion on #ChangeWithin & the role artistes can play in spreading awareness of the msgs of The Mahatma," King Khan wrote on Twitter.
Along with a selfie of him with the PM and 'Mr Perfectionist' Aamir Khan, the 'Raees' actor added: "Also the idea of a University of Cinema is extremely opportune!"

Shah Rukh along with other notable celebrities from the creative and entertainment field was part of the open discussion on Saturday held in the national capital here to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
Prime Minister Modi while addressing the gathering, said Bapu was synonymous with "simplicity and his thoughts reverberate far and wide."
Moreover, he emphasised on the idea of "global influence" films carry in his address, and expressed his gratitude on behalf of the government, saying, "I am happy to help in any way to ensure maximum impact of your creative initiatives."
October 2nd marked the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was born in 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat.
In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also appealed to the august gathering to pay a visit to the museum made in Dandi, the place where Gandhi completed the salt march. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 23:19 IST

He was very warm, inspiring, deep: B-towners overwhelmed after...

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): From Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan to Kangana Ranaut, they were all thanking and congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "wonderful interaction" he had with the celebrities from the creative and entertainment industry on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:59 IST

Rajkumar Hirani weaves Mahatma Gandhi's life, teachings in short...

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): Deeply honoured to have played a small part in showcasing Mahatma Gandhiji's greatness," wrote noted filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani as he shared his film bringing Mahatma Gandhi's values back into our lives with his artistry on Twitter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 19:04 IST

After 'entire body' X-ray, Lady Gaga reassured she's fine

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Days after she fell off the stage, pop icon Lady Gaga reassured fans that she is doing fine.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:19 IST

Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani inaugurate 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai...

Mumbai, (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The opening ceremony of India's leading festival - Jio MAMI 21st Mumbai Film Festival with Star commenced with fervour at one of the oldest and largest indoor theatres, Bal Gandharva Rangmandir here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 18:02 IST

Meghan Markle's lawyers slam publisher for printing 'private' letter

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Days after Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas, released her private letter, the legal team of the Duchess of Sussex has criticised the publisher for printing a "private and confidential" letter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:16 IST

'Laal Kaptaan' off to slow start, 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'...

New Delhi (India), Oct 19 (ANI): Seems like Saif Ali Khan's Naga Sadhu avatar isn't being well received by his fans. His latest release 'Laal Kaptaan' was off to a slow start registering just Rs 48 lacs at the box office on its opening day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:48 IST

Jim Carrey, Ginger Gonzaga call it quits!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): It is done for actor-comedian Jim Carrey and girlfriend Ginger Gonzaga as the couple has finally called it quits!

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:29 IST

Hugely grateful to everyone: Kate Middleton opens up about...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): After Prince William and Kate Middleton's plane was forced to abort its landing twice and return to Lahore on Thursday, the latter expressed that they are "hugely grateful" to the pilot and crew who looked after them during the dangerous thunderstorm.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:05 IST

Kris Jenner participates in Jennifer Lawrence's rehearsal dinner...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Jennifer Lawrence's wedding with fiance Cooke Maroney this weekend is all over the news and it seems like the guests have already started arriving!

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 15:16 IST

Miguel Cervantes' wife talks about 'gaping hole of grief' post...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): A few days after Miguel Cervantes announced the heartbreaking death of his 3-year-old daughter, his wife Kelly shared how devastating the loss has been for her.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 14:12 IST

24 years of DDLJ: Kajol pays tribute by recreating her iconic look

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): As 1995 blockbuster 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' completed 24 years on Saturday, Kajol evoked the past sweet memories of essaying the role of Simran in the film.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 12:27 IST

Madhuri Dixit wishes Sunny Deol on birthday

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): 'Dhak-Dhak' girl of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit extended her warm wishes to one of India's most acclaimed action hero of his time, Sunny Deol on his 62nd birthday.

Read More
iocl