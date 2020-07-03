'Thankful and grateful': Celebs thank legendary choreographer Saroj Khan for her teachings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 (ANI): The demise of Bollywood's ace choreographer Saroj Khan has left the industry in a state of shock and sorrow.

Celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, among many others expressed their grief on social media and recalled the immense contribution Khan made to the film industry.



Varun Dhawan put out a picture with the late choreographer on his Instagram story. The 'Kalank' actor put out an all smiles picture with Khan and noted, We were blessed to have you. Thank you, ma'am, for all the songs, your legacy lives on." (with a folded hands and red heart emoji).



Thanking the true legend for her dance and expression, Kiara Advani took Twitter and wrote, "A true Legend. Thank you for all the iconic dances and expressions. My heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones. We will miss Saroj Khan Ji," (With a folded hands emoji).



Ranveer Singh posted a monochromatic picture of the late Saroj Khan on Instagram and expressed grief over the demise of the legendary choreographer.



Karisma Kapoor shared a monochromatic smiling picture with of the late choreographer on Instagram. She penned a note remembering Khan and writing, "Saroj ji cannot forget the endless hours learning dance and expression from you at Satyam hall.. ur teachings took me a long way.. Rip #master #teacher #danceguru #legend #sarojkhan."



Sharing a picture with the dancing maestro, Sara Ali Khan penned a note to Saroj Khan on her Instagram story. She noted, "You will always be an inspiration to all of us. So thankful and grateful for the moments I've been lucky enough to share with you." RIP Masterji Sara wrote alongside the picture wherein the 'Kedarnath' actor is seen smiling along with Khan as they share a smile.



Posting picture with the legendary choreographer, Alia Bhatt penned a note as she remembered her interaction with Saroj Khan while working on the sets of 'Kalank.' Along with the picture, the 'Highway' actor penned a note, writing, "Saroj ji was magic, she created magic! I will never forget our interaction on the sets of Kalank. 'You dance very well," she said to me, 'but come spend time with me and I'll teach you how to dance with your eyes." Thank you Saroj ji for giving so much to the world of dance, movies, and memories that we, your fans, will cherish forever," (along with folded hands and red heart emoji).



Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha shared a tweet extending his condolences over the demise of the dancing maestro. He tweeted Heartfelt condolences for the accomplished, talented, 'Masterji' choreographer #SarojKhan. "She was a great force in terms of dance & music for the film industry. She taught many & remained everyone's ultimate favourite including late#Sridevi great#Rekha & also great@MadhuriDixit. She was brilliant at her craft & was honoured with the National awards thrice. She has left us with immortal songs/body of work to enjoy for years. May the family find the strength in their grief. Rest in peace ."



Sharing a picture of the late choreographer, veteran actor Raj Babbar extended his deepest condolences to the family of the bereaved on Twitter. He noted," #SarojKhan ji was a Legend - somebody who gave a separate identity to the art of film Choreography. Can recall her from days when we both started work. Was always proud of her ability to weave magic into performances. Her demise is like the end of an era. Deepest condolences."

Saroj Khan, the three-time National Award winner was credited for choreographing more than 2,000 songs. Her list of credits includes iconic numbers such as 'Dhak Dhak Karne Laga' from Beta (1992), 'Ek Do Teen' from Tezaab (1988), 'Hawa Hawai' from Mr India (1987) and many more.

Khan, who was earlier admitted to a hospital in Mumbai last month for breathing issues, passed away on Friday. She was 71.

She died due to a cardiac arrest in the ICU of Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was admitted on June 20.(ANI)

