Thanks for always being in my corner: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wishes brother Arjun Kapoor on 35th birthday

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Friday extended birthday greetings to her "darling brother" Arjun Kapoor by posting pictures from her marriage functions.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam posted two pictures with Arjun and penned down a sweet birthday wish in the caption. In the first picture, the brother-sister duo can be seen hugging each other and in the second photo, a monochromatic one, they are all smiles.

"Happy happy birthday my darling brother.. you bring so much laughter and wisdom into our lives despite what you've gone through," she wrote in the caption.

"Thanks for always being in my corner no matter what antics I am up to. Love you lots brother dear," her caption further read.

Meanwhile, Sonam also shared some childhood photos with Arjun on her Instagram story.

Arjun, who turned 35 on Friday, is celebrating the day with his family. The brother-sister duo enjoys a great bond and is often seen spending time together. (ANI)

