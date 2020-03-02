'Thappad' receives decent response over the weekend, makes 14.66 crore

New Delhi [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Actor Taapsee Pannu's latest film 'Thappad' received a decent response from the audience as it made Rs 14.66 crore over the weekend.

Its first-day collection was Rs 3.07 crore. It picked up over the weekend raking in Rs 5.05 crore and Rs 6.54 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Film critic and trade analyst shared the figures on Twitter on Monday.

"Thappad has decent weekend... #Delhi, #NCR, #Mumbai contribute, compensate for the non-performance beyond metros... Healthy growth on Day 3 is a plus... Important to put up respectable numbers on weekdays... Fri 3.07 cr, Sat 5.05 cr, Sun 6.54 cr. Total: Rs 14.66 cr," tweeted Adarsh.

Earlier in the day, Taapsee took to social media to thank her fans.

"So much love !!!!!! Bas ab shabd hi nahi bache humaare paas bas bolenge bohot bohot pyaar aap sab ko. Dil se banai thi, dil tak pohoch rahi hai," she tweeted.

The Anubhav Sinha-directorial has Taapsee as the protagonist who refuses to tolerate domestic violence in the name of love and relationships.

The film also features Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. (ANI)

