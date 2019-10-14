Taapsee Pannu (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Taapsee Pannu (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'Thappad' wrap-up: Taapsee posts about haunting director Anubhav Sinha

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 10:17 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 14 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu shared a heartwarming post as she wrapped up the shooting of her next 'Thappad' and said working with director Anubhav Sinha can be sometimes "a curse".
The film helmed by Anubhav marks the second collaboration with the ace filmmaker after the critically acclaimed film 'Mulk.'
The actor who is still basking in the success of her last hit 'Mission Mangal' penned a long note on her Instagram.
"Final pack up on #Thappad 31 days flew faster than storm but left the same impact. While most of the time I am thanking my stars to get a chance to work with such a director (in this case I got lucky twice ) but other times I see it as a curse. Curse of too much comfort, too much ease, too complex an emotion simplified too easily, too much to learn, too much of happiness, the only thing too little is the number of days spent on set. Damn! It's gonna be tough moving on to the next one... Until we shake the world again..... @anubhavsinhaa I shall haunt u as your nutritionist if not an actor," she wrote alongside a monochrome picture where Anubhav can be seen preparing the angle for a short while Taapsee can be seen enacting it.

The actor also shared a video on her Instagram story where she can be seen screaming as they shoot the last scene. "Its time to party. Let's go and celebrate," she can be heard saying in the video.
Apart from the star, the film also features Pavail Gulati, last seen in the period drama film 'Kalank.'
Taapsee's first collaboration with Anubhav 'Mulk' had released on 3rd August 2018, features Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The social-thriller was jointly produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha.
Meanwhile, the star is also gearing up for the release of her next film 'Saand Ki Aankh' which also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The film will be based on two octogenerian sharpshooters Chndro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. The film is set to release on October 25.
The film is set to hit theatres on March 6, 2020. (ANI)

