Emraan Hashmi

'The Body' won't let you sleep: Emraan Hashmi

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 16:01 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): With a number of thrillers in his past credits, Emraan Hashmi is back with yet another mystery drama 'The Body', but this time he believes the film's gripping plot won't let the audience sleep.
The actor told ANI that the newness in this suspense feature is the "rare" thrill at offer, adding that there are fewer chances that the "audience would have witnessed it before."
"The suspense our director has created in the film will give you a never experienced before thrill," the actor said of the movie which is based on a Spanish film.
Featuring a star cast including Sobhita Dhulipala, Vedhika Kumar and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, about whom Emraan raved saying, "The shooting experience was very good, just as I had imagined with Rishi ji."
"I had a perception that he is short-tempered and would flare up easily, but got to know that he is very sweet and professional. He was always on time and surrendered himself completely for the role," he continued.
While the trailer dropped earlier this month offered little insight into the film, building the right suspense for the audience, the 'Raaz 2' star opened up about his character.
"Since the main theme of the film is suspense, I can just tell that the story follows a professor named Ajay who gets married to a rich, independent woman, Maya who later dies in a mishap."
"But her body goes missing from the morgue it was kept in. So, the film will unravel the mystery behind the missing body," he added.
Emraan went on to say that fans will come across an "interesting dynamic" when Ajay is denied entry to go out anywhere when investigator Rishi Kapoor enters the storyline.
Emraan's next which is set to open in theatres on December 13 is keeping him on his toes too.
The actor said, "I want to fast-forward time so that fans get to catch the film soon in theatres."
After acting in a number of features over the years, the actor has remained off-screen for a while but shared that he has a number of upcoming projects in his kitty including the second season of 'Bard of Blood', 'Mumbai Saga', 'Vayusena', 'Chehre' and 'Ezra' to name a few.
'The Body' directed by Jeethu Joseph is jointly bankrolled by Sunir Kheterpal and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. (ANI)

