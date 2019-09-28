Saif Ali Khan in 'The Chase'
Saif Ali Khan in 'The Chase'

'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer is a thriller

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 19:46 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): If 'The Hunt', the first trailer of Saif Ali Khan's 'Laal Kaptaan' left you spellbound then a new trailer 'The Chase' is sure to send chills down your spine!
'The Chase' introduces a new character (Deepak Dobriyal) who finds people by sniffing like a dog. Featured in a wild and rough look, the man then describes his two pet canines.
Sonakshi Sinha too is part of the 'Chase' as posted by her a few days ago on her Instagram account in which she sports a veiled look.
Actors 'Mukkabaaz' Zoya Hussain is also introduced in the second trailer.
Navdeep Singh, the film's director explained it to be "made keeping in mind that the audience needs to get an idea around what the journey of this Naga Sadhu is exactly."
"It also introduces other characters who are very important to the film. So this time, the focus is not just on Saif Ali Khan, but others also," Singh added.
The movie seemingly promises to take viewers on a rollercoaster ride into the dark world of drama, suspense, thriller, and revenge.
Navdeep's directorial is produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros International is set to hit the big screens on October 18. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 19:40 IST

'Udta Teetar' of 'Saand Ki Aankh' celebrates women power

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): The first song from Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Saand Ki Aankh' is out, which depicts the heroic story of Shooter Dadis -- Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 19:25 IST

'Where it all began' for Justin, Hailey!

Washington DC [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): With just a few days to go for his second wedding with model Hailey Baldwin, singer Justin Bieber revisited his initial days of dating and shared a beautiful glimpse of "where it all began" for the two!

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 17:24 IST

Celebrities shower wishes on 'Nightingale of India' Lata...

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): Music sensation Lata Mangeshkar has been the playback voice behind a number of artistes in the Bollywood industry and to wish her on her 90th birthday, scores of celebrities showered love and praises on the "unforgettable voice of India."

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 15:07 IST

Here's why September 28 is special for Rishi Kapoor!

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has thanked God for this day, September 28 as it is significant in his life.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 14:56 IST

Akshay Kumar gives hilarious reply on Chunky Panday post

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Akshay Kumar who is known for his humour and witty answers recently gave a hilarious reply on Chunky Panday's tweet.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 14:10 IST

How Alia Bhatt wished beau Ranbir Kapoor on 37th birthday!

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): On Ranbir Kapoor's 37th birthday, actor Alia Bhatt shared an unseen picture of her beau which will leave you in awe of two!

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 13:54 IST

President Kovind, Javadekar wish Lata Mangeshkar on 90th birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar extended their warm wishes to one of India's greatest singer, Lata Mangeshkar on her 90th birthday!

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:30 IST

Celine Dion lashes out at body shamers, says 'I take what's good for me'

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Canadian singer Celine Dion, who faced backlash because of her slimmed-down appearance, gave a befitting reply to the trollers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:26 IST

Meghan Markle pays tribute to murdered college student in South Africa

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): As Prince Harry continues to complete his impending work in Angola, Meghan Markle who is in South Africa with her son Archie visited a memorial to pay tribute to a murdered college student.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:17 IST

Parineeti Chopra is in love with her new 'pad'

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Bollywood's diva Parineeti Chopra who has her hands full this year with back-to-back films has a new address in Mumbai now.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 11:08 IST

Lilly Singh apologises for making 'disrespectful' comment on turban

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Famous YouTuber Lilly Singh has apologised for making a "disrespectful" comment about turbans during the last episode of her show.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 10:56 IST

Warner Bros. refuses interviews at 'Joker' premiere amid scrutiny

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): It seems that the much-anticipated film 'Joker' which is set to release next week, is facing scrutiny regarding its villain. This resulted in Warner Bros. denying press interviews during the film premiere.

Read More
iocl