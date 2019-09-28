'The Chase' begins: 'Laal Kaptaan's second trailer is a thriller

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): If 'The Hunt', the first trailer of Saif Ali Khan's 'Laal Kaptaan' left you spellbound then a new trailer 'The Chase' is sure to send chills down your spine!

'The Chase' introduces a new character (Deepak Dobriyal) who finds people by sniffing like a dog. Featured in a wild and rough look, the man then describes his two pet canines.

Sonakshi Sinha too is part of the 'Chase' as posted by her a few days ago on her Instagram account in which she sports a veiled look.

Actors 'Mukkabaaz' Zoya Hussain is also introduced in the second trailer.

Navdeep Singh, the film's director explained it to be "made keeping in mind that the audience needs to get an idea around what the journey of this Naga Sadhu is exactly."

"It also introduces other characters who are very important to the film. So this time, the focus is not just on Saif Ali Khan, but others also," Singh added.

The movie seemingly promises to take viewers on a rollercoaster ride into the dark world of drama, suspense, thriller, and revenge.

Navdeep's directorial is produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros International is set to hit the big screens on October 18. (ANI)