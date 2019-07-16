Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Amruta Arora (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Amruta Arora (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

The gorgeous trio Karisma, Kareena, Amruta relish their London vacay

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 09:43 IST

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amruta Arora are the most gorgeous trio walking down the streets of London and Karishma's latest Instagram is proof!
The ladies seem to be having the time of their lives as they posted a lovely picture of them from the streets of London.
Karisma who proves her sartorial elegance every time she steps out is seen wearing a printed red-black shirt paired with black jeggings and pointed black shoes. The actor has also put on a black waist pouch over the shirt.
Her sister, Bebo, is seen nailing the look in a powder white high-neck dress paired with a pair of white pointed pumps.
On the other hand, Amruta seems to have kept it cool in a navy blue top which she teamed up with a pair of wet-look black jeggings and knee-length boots. She has also wrapped a waist pouch around like Karishma.
The 'Raja Hindustani' actor while posting the picture on the picture-sharing site, wrote, "The trio."

The sisters' London diaries have been going on for a while now with Karisma documenting their moments together in the dazzling city. Earlier in June, the two had a rendezvous with Nita Ambani and the ladies seemed to have had a great time together.
In one of the previous posts shared by the actor, she could be seen chilling with Kareena and her son Taimur. The caption read: "Lazy Saturday."
On the work front, Karisma will be next seen in Alt Balaji's show 'Mentalhood', which also marks the actor's digital debut.
Meanwhile, Kareena, who was last seen in the 2018 film 'Veere Di Wedding', will next star in 'Good News', co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh.
She will also feature in 'Angrezi Medium' alongside Irrfan Khan and Karan Johar's magnum opus 'Takht'. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 10:09 IST

Returning to 'Terminator: Dark Fate' real 'gift' for Linda Hamilton

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): Actor Linda Hamilton who is returning to the silver screen with her iconic character Sarah Connor in 'Terminator: Dark Fate' after thirty years, shared in a recent interview why she was back for the role and how her character had changed in these years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 09:58 IST

Jay-Z's parenting advice to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): It has been two months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison into the world.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 09:27 IST

'A Quiet Place 2' goes on floors

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The sequel of last year's critically acclaimed horror film 'A Quiet Place' has finally gone on floors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 08:56 IST

'The King's Man' trailer showcases origins of British intelligence agency

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): The action-packed trailer of Matthew Vaughn directorial 'The King's Man' has finally arrived and going by it, the film promises plenty of sword-fighting, gunplay, and devastation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 23:16 IST

Emma Stone in talks to join 'La La Land' director Damien...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Damien Chazelle, the American-French director who helmed 'La La Land', is ready with another feature film, titled 'Babylon', and actor Emma Stone is in talks to hop onboard.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:42 IST

Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' tax-free in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 15 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30', which released on July 12, has been declared tax free by Bihar Government.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:29 IST

Tahar Rahim to star in drama series 'The Serpent'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Actor Tahar Rahim is all set to play French serial killer Charles Sobhraj in the BBC drama series 'The Serpent' which is co-produced by Netflix, reported Variety.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:27 IST

Action packed 'The War' teaser leaves Twitterverse in awe

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): Few hours after the teaser of much talked about film 'The War' was dropped, it caught the attention of Twitterati. Few praised Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff for their impeccable performance, while some were left in awe of the mind-blowing action sequence in the teas

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 22:19 IST

Austin Butler to star in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): American actor Austin Butler is all set to portray singer Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's next film which is a biopic on the singer, reported Variety.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 21:11 IST

Brad Pitt is eager to work with Leonardo DiCaprio again

Washington D.C. [USA], July 15 (ANI): Brad Pitt is looking forward to working with his 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in future and has a perfect idea for the collaboration.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 20:54 IST

'Spider Man: Far From Home': Tom Holland thanks fans with...

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Actor Tom Holland has penned down a heart-touching message for his fans for flooding his latest release 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' with love and appreciation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 15, 2019 19:00 IST

Jackie Shroff recalls time when Hrithik looked after Tiger

New Delhi (India), July 15 (ANI): After the long-awaited teaser of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer 'War' hit the internet earlier today, Jackie Shroff is feeling blessed that his son is getting to share screen space with a man he adored as a kid.

Read More
iocl