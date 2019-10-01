'The Revenge' is best served cold! 'Laal Kaptaan' third trailer is finally here

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): After 'The Hunt' and 'The Chase', the third trailer 'The Revenge' of 'Laal Kaptaan' is finally here and it is as chilling as it can get!

While the first two trailers introduced the characters in the story, the final trailer of the film weaves a connection amongst them leaving fans bewildered if 'Laal Kaptaan's thirst for blood will ever be quenched?

After Sonakshi Sinha, Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussai, this third in the row gives a clear glimpse of the prey Rehmat Khan (Manav Vij) Saif had been seeking in 'The Chase'.

Their intense rivalry when brought face to face will send a chill down your spine as Saif, all covered in blood and injuries, introduces himself to Rehmat as the latter's past.

Navdeep Singh's directorial has been produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros International and is set to hit the big screens on October 18.

Apart from this movie, Saif will be seen next in 'Taanaji: The Unsung Hero', which co-stars Ajay Devgn, 'Dil Bechara', alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and 'Jawaani Jaaneman', which will mark Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla's Bollywood debut. (ANI)