Saif Ali Khan in the trailer
Saif Ali Khan in the trailer

'The Revenge' is best served cold! 'Laal Kaptaan' third trailer is finally here

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:49 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): After 'The Hunt' and 'The Chase', the third trailer 'The Revenge' of 'Laal Kaptaan' is finally here and it is as chilling as it can get!
While the first two trailers introduced the characters in the story, the final trailer of the film weaves a connection amongst them leaving fans bewildered if 'Laal Kaptaan's thirst for blood will ever be quenched?
After Sonakshi Sinha, Deepak Dobriyal, Zoya Hussai, this third in the row gives a clear glimpse of the prey Rehmat Khan (Manav Vij) Saif had been seeking in 'The Chase'.
Their intense rivalry when brought face to face will send a chill down your spine as Saif, all covered in blood and injuries, introduces himself to Rehmat as the latter's past.
Navdeep Singh's directorial has been produced by Aanand L Rai and Eros International and is set to hit the big screens on October 18.
Apart from this movie, Saif will be seen next in 'Taanaji: The Unsung Hero', which co-stars Ajay Devgn, 'Dil Bechara', alongside Sushant Singh Rajput and 'Jawaani Jaaneman', which will mark Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla's Bollywood debut. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:21 IST

Ryan Reynolds' Netflix debut '6 Underground' to release in December

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): The release date of Ryan Reynolds starrer '6 Underground' has finally been confirmed. The film will open on Netflix on December 13.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:35 IST

Priyanka shares her 'happy' song from 'The Sky is Pink'

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): With the release of 'The Sky is Pink' just a fortnight away, Priyanka Chopra shared the second song from the movie -- 'Pink Gulaabi Sky' -- which she called her "happy song"!

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:53 IST

When Harvey Weinstein made Sienna Miller cry after partying lecture

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Actress Sienna Miller has claimed that the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein reduced her to tears when he lectured her about her partying.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:15 IST

Justin Bieber shares first snap of 'The Biebers' after second marriage

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber who tied the knot again with model Hailey Baldwin on Monday has shared a picture of his "fire" bride.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:16 IST

Selena Gomez knows she's better off without her ex Justin Bieber

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez who dated Justin Bieber for quite some time knows that she is "better off" without her ex who got married model Hailey Baldwin on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:09 IST

Dwayne Johnson is returning to the ring!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): After staying away from the ring for long, 'The Rock' aka Dwayne Johnson is finally making a return to wrestling.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:44 IST

MTV EMAs nominations: Ariana Grande leads the pack!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): The nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) witnessed singer Ariana Grande leading the pack with a handful of seven including the best artist and best video categories!

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:32 IST

Kylie Jenner's last-minute no-show threw Balmain into 'chaos mode'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner sparked a fashion freakout after she cancelled her Paris Fashion Week appearance at the Balmain show abruptly due to health reasons.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:42 IST

Mike Johnson reveals Demi Lovato kisses really well

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): It is no secret that actor Mike Johnson and singer Demi Lovato have been spending time together to know each other.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:06 IST

Salman Khan releases 'Dabangg 3' teaser, promises to promote as...

New Delhi (India), Oct 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday released the teaser of his much-awaited film 'Dabangg 3' in which he will be again seen as everyone's favourite, Chulbul Robinhood Pandey.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:55 IST

Here's how Pippa Middleton's son is following her footsteps

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Like mother like son! Pippa Middleton has shared that her 11-month-old son Arthur loves to stay active as much as she does.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:39 IST

Angelina Jolie speaks about not feeling 'safe, free' in recent years

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Angelina Jolie who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' gave a sneak peek of her forthcoming film and opened up about how she has been feeling for past four years since her divorce.

Read More
iocl