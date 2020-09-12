'The show must go on': Actor Vivek Oberoi on being back to the sets

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Like many other Bollywood celebrities, actor Vivek Oberoi too has made his way back to "his second home" - the shooting sets.

The 'Saathiya' actor on Saturday shared the update of him being back to the sets with his fans and friends on social media as he shared a picture of himself from the sets.



He complimented the picture with a short note describing how much he loves "being on set."

"Back to being on set, my second home, Because the show must go on * with safety measures*," he wrote in the caption.

Several Bollywood celebrities including megastar Amitabh Bachchan have returned back to the sets with the country being in the state of Unlock following COVID-19 induced lockdown. (ANI)

