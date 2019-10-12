Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
'The Sky is Pink' opens to lukewarm response

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:04 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 12 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar starrer 'The Sky is Pink' which hit theatres on Friday, opened to lukewarm response.

The film managed to garner Rs. 2.50 crore on its first day. But it is facing stiff competition from last week's releases 'War' and 'Joker', according to Box Office India.

Shonali Bose's directorial is an incredible love story of a couple spanning 25 years which is narrated by their teenage daughter - Aisha (Zaira Wasim). Aisha becomes a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

The film was screened at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival on September 13 and was attended by the complete cast and crew excluding Zaira Wasim.

'The Sky is Pink' marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Priyanka was seen in the Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. Farhan, on the other hand, is currently prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Toofan', in which he will be essaying the role of a boxer. (ANI)

