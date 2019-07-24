Still from the film (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
'The Sky Is Pink' set to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 09:34 IST

New Delhi (India), July 24 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar-starrer 'The Sky Is Pink' is all set to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2019.
Shonali Bose's directorial will premiere at the film festival, which scheduled to take place from September 5 to 15 this year.
The news was announced on the official Twitter handle of the film festival, along with a still from the film featuring Farhan, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Zaira Wasim and Priyanka all facing the sun.
"Shonali Bose's THE SKY IS PINK, starring Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Farhan Akhtar," the tweet read.'The Sky Is Pink' marks the Bollywood comeback of Priyanka after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents.
It is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and will hit the big screens on October 11.
Priyanka last appeared in Hollywood film 'Isn't It Romantic', starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine.
Farhan, on the other hand, is currently prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's 'Toofan', in which he will be essaying the role of a boxer. (ANI)

