'The War' is the first film to be shot in the Arctic circle!

New Delhi (India), July 17 (ANI): 'The War', starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, has become the first film ever to be shot in the Arctic Circle.

With the purpose to deliver something unique, Hrithik and Tiger have shot an adrenaline-pumping car action sequence on ice in Finland that falls in the Arctic Circle.

"We were very clear from the start that we want to give Indian audiences action that they have never seen before. Our film has a huge car sequence that sees Hrithik and Tiger perform an adrenaline-pumping action stunt that has been entirely shot on ice. We shot this in Finland which is in the Arctic circle and we were informed by our production team that we were the first-ever film in the world to shoot an action sequence of this scale in the Arctic" said director Siddharth Anand.

"Hrithik and Tiger pushed themselves from the word go for our film to pull off some death-defying stunts. This sequence was incredibly risky but visually so stunning that we went for it," added the director.

The action director Paul Jennings, who has worked in big Hollywood action spectacles like The Dark Knight starring Christian Bale, San Andreas starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Reacher starring Tom Cruise, Game of Thrones among others has designed this jaw-dropping sequence on ice.

The flick is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers who like to watch such entertainers.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor, is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on October 2. (ANI)

