"There are so many layers to the season," Shefali Shah shares her excitement about 'Delhi Crime 2'

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): After delivering her impactful performances in 'Jalsa' and 'Darlings', Bollywood actor Shefali Shah shared her excitement about her upcoming web series 'Delhi Crime Season 2'.

Helmed by Tanuj Chopra, the show casts Shefali as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, Rajesh Tilang, and Rasika Duggal in the lead roles.

Sharing her excitement about Delhi Crime Season 2, the 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor stated, "I am so so happy that I am feeling well and I am in the National Capital to celebrate 'Delhi Crime 2'. I can feel all the love for Delhi Crime 2 and I am overjoyed We've created something we all passionately feel about and we can only hope that the audience appreciates this season as well. We've got an incredible cast and crew. A bunch of brilliant actors! Fab director, So when I'm shooting with my entire team, just like Madam Sir, I'm the happiest. It's a privilege to work with these guys. There are so many intricacies, so many layers to the season and to Vartika that I can't wait for the audience to watch it."



Apart from her, actor Rasika Duggal said, "Neeti Singh is a part that resonated with me from the time I first read the script of season 1. As a performer, It was an emotionally immersive experience to journey with Neeti through season 1 and to get to step into her shoes again in season 2 was a bonus! In season 1 she was a trainee IPS officer- fresh out of the training academy - with a strong sense of sincerity and idealism. In this season she is a more self-assured cop with a sense of confidence and ease around her job. It was interesting to see how Neeti had grown and to graph her change with my director and co-actors. There is a strength and resilience about Neeti which does not always feel the need to be asserted. I admire that. Strength and power is sometimes recognised by very stereotypical ways of its assertion. Neeti does not feel the need to be that or do that. I like that about her."

'Mirzapur' actor Rajesh Tailang, who portrays the role of Bhupinder Singh said, "It's always wonderful to see so much enthusiasm for a project that one has strived for. This series has been special to all of us in many ways and it is a labour of our love. Bhupendra Singh or Bhupi, DCP Vartika's right-hand man, this season will see him face some challenging situations as well. Overall, this season delves deeper into the characters, their individual journeys, their interpersonal equations and at the core is a crime that they investigate with all their might."

Marking her return as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi a.k.a 'Madam Sir' and her trusted team. This time around, a series of ghastly murders in Delhi is keeping them on their toes. With escalating public fear and the media demanding answers, Madam Sir is forced to make some tough choices. Will the Delhi Police force manage to track down these ruthless criminals in time? Produced by SK Global Entertainment, Golden Karavan and Film Karavan, 'Delhi Crime S2' is inspired by true events.

The show is all set to stream from August 26, exclusively on Netflix. (ANI)

