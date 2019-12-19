There is some problem with right of freedom of speech and expression in Rajasthan: Payal Rohatgi

Bundi (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Actor Payal Rohatgi who was booked by Bundi Police under the IT Act for allegedly posting objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the Gandhi family on social media, on Wednesday said that there is some problem with the right of freedom of speech and expression in Rajasthan.

Speaking to ANI on being sent to jail, she said, "There is some problem with the right of freedom of speech and expression in Rajasthan because my bail was first rejected on the basis on the fact that freedom of speech is also limited when it was first rejected."

On being asked if she will make such videos in future, Payal said, "I will obviously exercise my freedom of speech because I live in India, not in Saudi Arabia and Iran, freedom of speech is an integral part of the Constitution of India and I believe in respecting in whatever is lawful in India."

She continued, "I will try not to get trapped in such situations in future as it was very difficult for my family and lawyer. I will try to avoid being in a situation where I will have to go to jail. I have the right to speech and expression and I won't leave that."

On being asked about the video she made, she clarified, "My video was released four months before today and it didn't break any riots, because of my statements and I shared information which was on public domain which was based on the book by the secretary of Jawaharlal Nehru M.O Mathai, if they had any problem with the thought process shared by me, they should have connected to the person and the family of M.O Mathai instead of trapping me in such a situation."

The complaint in this regard was filed by Rajasthan Youth Congress general secretary Charmesh Sharma in October at Bundi Sadar police station, following which the police registered a case under 66 and 67 of the IT Act. (ANI)