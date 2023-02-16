These wedding pictures of Sidharth, Kiara will leave you awestruck

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): It's been days now since Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot but their fans still continue to be in a celebratory mood and can't stop gushing over the duo's wedding pictures.

Designer Manish Malhotra took to one of his Instagram handles and dropped stunning pictures of newlyweds.

All smiles as the couple were seen doing a dance pose during their wedding photoshoot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CouFwcHyxSk/

So cute, the way Sidharth look at his beautiful bride.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CouG6Ouy06t/



For the ceremony, Kiara wore a pink lehenga, which is designed by Manish Malhotra.

The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real Swarovski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle.

The new bride chose diamond Jewellery by Manish Malhotra for her big day. The neckpiece features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds. She was seen wearing a diamond ring, prompting speculations that it is her wedding ring.

On the other hand, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse. He completed his look by Polki Jewellery studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look.

The 'Shershaah' couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, a resort near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many more celebs attended the grand reception.

Look at any social networking platform, you will see fans going gaga over the pictures of the newlyweds from their lavish wedding.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021. (ANI)

