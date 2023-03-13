They made us proud: 'Gadar' director Anil Sharma praises team 'Elephant Whisperer', 'RRR' for historic win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): It's a proud moment for Indian cinema as India bagged two big Oscar awards on Monday. Extending wishes to the winners, 'Gadar' director Anil Sharma congratulated team 'Elephant Whisperer' and 'RRR'.

Speaking to ANI, Anil Sharma said, "This a good news for us and the entire nation. Elephant Whisperer won for documentary, I am touched and thrilled. Not only India but the whole world is dancing to the tune of RRR's Naatu Naatu. I would like to congratulate RRR team, SS Rajamouli and the singers of the song. It's really a matter of pride for every Indian that we have started our journey in an international arena with these two Oscars. I hope we follow the pathway these two winners have opened for us."

He added, "I am thankful to these two makers for their hard work as they made us proud."

Check out director's tweets for Oscar winners:

'RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for 'Original Song' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' won in the Best Documentary Short film category at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience.



'Naatu Naatu' has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were present at the big event.

'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars.

Talking about 'Naatu Naatu', the song, as mentioned, the lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'.

The film is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

Earlier the Indian documentary film 'The Elephant Whisperers' won the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category. Producer Guneet Monga along with director Kartiki Gonsalves took centre stage to accept the honour.

Talking about Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperers', a documentary directed by Kartiki Gonsalves paved way for many to believe that India truly can take the centre stage globally. It won the Oscar in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category against 'Haul Out,' 'How Do You Measure A Year?' 'The Martha Mitchell Effect,' and 'Stranger At The Gate'. (ANI)

