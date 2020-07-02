'They're soldiers in war against pandemic': Vicky Kaushal thanks doctors

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Giving a special shoutout to the resident doctors, actor Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday extended gratitude to all the doctors working tirelessly to fight coronavirus.

The 'Manmarziyan' actor took to his Instagram stories to post a video himself where he is seen thanking doctors for their selfless service.

"Today is doctor's day, we are always very grateful to the doctors but during these difficult times of Covid-19 we are even more grateful to the doctors and the medical workers," said Kaushal.

"Along with the other frontline workers they are the soldiers in this war against this pandemic," he added.

The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' star gave a special shoutout to the resident doctors who are witnessing a pandemic at just the start of their career.

"A special shoutout to our young resident doctors who are probably facing the biggest challenge of their lives, just when they are starting the journey of their medical career," Vicky said.

"We understand how difficult the situation is for you all and we applaud you, we thank you and we know that today's young resident doctors are tomorrow's superstars. So thank you very much," he added.

Doctor's Day is celebrated every year in India on July 1 to appreciate the selfless hard work of doctors in the country. (ANI)

