"This beautiful journey has come to an end," Kriti Sanon wraps 'Shehzada' shoot

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan have finished shooting for their upcoming masala entertainer 'Shehzada'.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti shared pictures from the celebration featuring Kartik Aaryan, Rohit Dhawan and Manisha Koirala.

The last picture showed the bond between Kartik, Kriti and Manisha Koirala as the actresses were seen smashing cake on the 'Freddy' actor.



Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "And its finally a wrap!! #Shehzada. Happy sad feeling as always.. Sad that this beautiful journey has come to an end. And happy that we can share it with you all very soon! Stay Tuned. #Shehzada Releasing in theatres on 10th Feb 2023!"

On Monday night, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a picture of him soaking his feet in ice water to relieve pain.

After shooting extensively for a song in Shehzada, the actor suffered a massive ache in his calves.

"Ghutne toot gaye..Ice Bucket Challenge 2023 starts now#Shehzada #SongShoot #CalvesGone," he captioned the post.

On Kartik Aaryan's birthday, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film which received a massive response from the fans.

The 59-second teaser features the 32-year-old actor, portraying the character of 'Bantu' in the film, in an action sequence. The teaser ends with Kriti winking at Aaryan, to which he reacts with a 'Wow'.

'Shehzada' is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde and marks Kartik's second on-screen collaboration with Kriti after 'Luka Chuppi'.

The makers of 'Shehzada' are all set to unveil the official trailer of the film on January 12, 2023. The trailer will be launched on a grand scale for three days in 3 cities in India.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

Apart from this, Kriti will be seen in the pan-India film 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas and Sunny Singh. She also has an action thriller 'Ganpath- Part 1' opposite Tiger Shroff. (ANI)