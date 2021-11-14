This Children's Day, celebrities revisit childhood pictures, memories

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Children's day on Sunday, several celebrities from B-Town took a trip down the memory lane, digging childhood pictures and embracing those innocent memories.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture from his youthful days in which he can be seen riding a cycle.

Along with it, he penned a heartfelt caption, recalling the days he used to work by delivering video cassettes.

"I started earning at an early age and my most memorable engagement was delivering Video Cassettes to homes on my bicycle. This #ChildrensDay I would just want to tell never stop believing in yourself and keep getting inspired. #HappyChildrensDay2021," he wrote.



Diana Penty shared a super cute, nerdy picture of her childhood days, in which she can be seen dressed in a blue and white dress with frills and polka dots.

"I'll take a one-way ticket back to the '90s, please. #HappyChildrensDay," she captioned the post.





Ayushmann Khurrana also took to his Instagram Story and reshared an old post with his baby picture and a shaving brush.

" I don't shave, I trim my beard. But hey ladies, an overused shaving brush looks like a flower. Found it quite amusing lying on my friend's bathroom shelf. The smell of the foam makes me nostalgic. I used to find it very fascinating when my father used to shave every morning with a similar brush. #nostalgia #shave #outoffocus," the caption read.



Several other celebrities including Anushka Sharma, Aanand L Rai shared Children's Day wishes through their respective social media handles.

India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary is celebrated as Children's Day in India.

Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children.

After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India. (ANI)

