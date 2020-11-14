This Children's Day, Vidya Balan to light up lives of child sex abuse survivors

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Children's Day, actor Vidya Balan has teamed up with Anshula Kapoor's fundraising platform, Fankind to support and brighten up the day for few child sex abuse survivors.

As a part of the initiative, 'The Dirty Picture,' actor will play virtual antakshari with five lucky winners to support NGO Arpan, which works towards the wellbeing of such survivors.

The campaign with Balan will begin today, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, which is celebrated as Children's Day.



As the whole nation celebrates Diwali, the actor has decided to start a conversation on this very sensitive but integral topic of how to keep children safe from abuse.

"Its heart wrenching to know that 1 of 2 children experience some sort of Sexual Abuse," the 'Kahaani' actor said in Instagram video, which she posted from her handle.

"On this Children's Day lets all of us take a pledge to keep the children in our homes, society safe from abuse and let them flourish with love hope, and joy. Fankind has joined Arpan and me in this journey to keep a World free of Child sexual abuse, have you?" she added.

1 in 2 children experiences some form of Child Sexual Abuse (both boys and girls), while 1 in 5 faces severe sexual abuse, according to a 2007 based study of the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Arpan is one of the very few organizations working on this issue in India for 13 years. To-date, Arpan has empowered over 130,000 children and 100,000 adults, counseled 8000 children who disclosed abuse and stopped all ongoing abuse. (ANI)

