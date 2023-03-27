This is how Aditya Roy Kapur deals with box office failures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): From stepping into the field of acting with 'London Dreams' to making women go weak in their knees with his romantic role in 'Aashiqui 2' and to essaying a double role for the first time in 'Gumraah', Aditya Roy Kapur has definitely come a long way in his career.

The past year, however, has been rough for Aditya. His film 'Rakshtra Kavach Om' turned out to be a dud at the box office. For the out-and-out action flick, Aditya underwent a major physical transformation. It took a lot of time for him to build a muscular physique for the film. Unfortunately, the film did not go down well with the audience.

Asked Aditya if he has changed his way of selecting scripts post 'Om' failure, the actor told ANI, "No one knows the secret code of success. Yes, I literally put my heart and soul into Om. The film failed but it taught me a lot. You learn something or the other from each project. I did action for the first time in the movie 'Om'. Though the movie did not do well, I hope that everything I did and learnt about the action genre for the movie helps me out in future projects."



Aditya is now gearing up for the release of 'Gumraah', which is helmed by debutant Vardan Ketkar. It is an official remake of the Telugu film 'Thadam' (2019).

The film will see Aditya in a dual role along with Mrunal Thakur as a cop.

The makers recently unveiled the film's trailer which showcases a murder mystery that has left the police and the characters in the movie perplexed on multiple occasions.

Opening up about his character, Aditya shared, "It was quite challenging to essay the double role. I also wanted to push myself and challenge myself...so it was interesting to be a part of Gumraah. It's a different film. I hope the audience will like it. "

'Gumraah' is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7. (ANI)

