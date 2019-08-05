This is how Ajay Devgn showered love on wife Kajol's birthday

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Kajol who turned 45 on Monday received a backhanded compliment from hubby Ajay on her special day.

'Singham' actor feels that his wife is still young and she does not need beauty sleep.

He shared a candid photo of wifey lounging on a chair and captioned it as, "Wake up! You do not need your beauty sleep, as of yet."

[{b9c48ff2-ae1c-4b7a-b6d0-ff03a62ab72b:intradmin/rtjtyj_BpRy191.JPG}]

"I'm awake. Just found out Yug doesn't have school. It's holidays all around," Kajol replied on the Instagram post.

On Ajay's 50th birthday, Kajol, who is known for her witty comments and an amazing sense of humour, wished her "dauntingly serious" husband in a beyond adorable post.

"Happy birthday to my dashing debonair dauntingly serious husband. I just SERIOUSLY wish you a wonderful day and year ahead. And I SERIOUSLY think you're more awesome at 50:)," she captioned the post.

Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999 and are proud parents to Nysa and Yug. Before their wedding, the couple co-starred in films like 'Ishq', 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and 'Dil Kya Kare' to name a few.

The duo has also starred in films including 'Raju Chacha' and 'U Me Aur Hum'. The power couple will be next seen together in 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior.' Ajay recently produced 'Helicopter Eela', which featured Kajol in the lead role. (ANI)

