This is how Ajay-Kajol wished daughter Nysa on her 20th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 ANI): As Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa turned 20 today, the proud parents showered their love and shared a special post for her on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay who shares a great bond with his daughter dropped a collage of a couple of candid moments of father-daughter.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "#FatherofMyPride. Happy birthday baby."

Sharing the picture from the gala event of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opening ceremony in Mumbai, the actor penned a sweet note.

She wrote, "This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow."

In the picture, the mother-daughter duo posed for the camera with varying degress of smile on their faces.

Nysa is the eldest daughter of Ajay and Kajol. She is currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland. Time will tell, whether she will venture into films or not. But she is an absolute favourite for the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay will be seen headlining 'Maidaan'. Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, 'Maidaan' is a sports drama dedicated to the golden years of Indian football.

Ajay is essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

In 2020, producer Boney Kapoor had to dismantle the film set due to the lockdown imposed to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. In May 2021, the set of 'Maidaan' was destroyed by Cyclone Tauktae. Finally, after facing several setbacks, the film is all set to release in theatres on June 23.

Ajay will also return to the Singham universe with the third part. Deepika Padukone is also a part of the project.

Kajol, on the other hand, will be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'.

'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)