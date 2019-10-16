This is how Deepika looks at Ranveer when he comes home late

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Bollywood's ultimate star couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are often seen PDAing on the internet and the duo also never shy away from pulling each other's legs.

On Wednesday, when Deepika posted a glamorous snap while striking a fierce pose in red rose couture her husband Ranveer was among the first to comment on it.

"This is the "Is this any time to come home?" glare," the 'Gully Boy' actor wrote on his wife's recent Instagram post. This isn't the first time that the couple was found teasing each other in love on the social media platform. Before this, the 'Piku' actor shared a hilarious meme which left the duo's fans and followers in splits.

Sharing a "relatable" meme for husband Ranveer, she wrote, "that's us..@ranveersingh."

In the shared meme, a couple can be seen eating together and the boy says, "I'm done". The girl, who has a tensed look on her face, says, "I can't finish the rest". She then pours the food in her boyfriend's mouth and says, "Open wide trashcan".

"Hahahahahaha! BASICCC," replied Ranveer on the post. The power couple tied the nuptial knot last year at a luxurious villa in Lake Como in Italy.

On the work front, Deepika will play the role of husband Ranveer's reel wife in the upcoming sports drama '83.' She is also a co-producer of the film.

Deepika will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak,' playing the role of an acid attack survivor alongside actor Vikrant Massey. (ANI)